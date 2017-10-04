When a link was made between money found on Nathan at the time of his arrest and cash drawn out by members of his circle, the game was up for the evil groomer.

Finding it hard to explain himself, Nathan struggled through the rest of his questioning, privately recognising that he'd made an error of judgement in answering the court's questions.

Later on, as the foreman of the jury read out the guilty verdict, Bethany cried tears of relief and was consoled by mum Sarah outside the courtroom.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, actor Christopher Harper - who plays Nathan - revealed that Bethany will continue to be affected by her experiences over the months ahead.

Said the Corrie star: "My time on Coronation Street is coming to an end, but I’m genuinely happy that [producer] Kate Oates and the team will continue to show the conflict and troubles that affect Bethany. All that will carry on.

“Having now met so many survivors, I’m really pleased that Bethany’s journey continues. I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next.”

