Coronation Street: minibus crash injuries have to be realistic, say Andy Whyment and Katie McGlynn
The two Corrie stars discuss the upcoming smash that will see their characters' lives in danger
Coronation Street's upcoming minibus crash is to leave Underworld machinist Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) facing the possibility of paralysis in the weeks to come.
And as RadioTimes.com discovered, McGlynn believes that it should be a long road to recovery should Sinead ever recover the use of her legs.
"If she does get better, then I hope it takes a while," comments the actress. "Because it would [in real life]. You don’t want to offend people who are watching it. And that’s the kind of thing that could go wrong on telly – something happens and the next week they’re fine."
On the filming of the stunt, which is set to air during tomorrow evening's double bill, co-star Andy Whyment says that the actors had to do most of the stuntwork without the use of stand-ins. "Body doubles? You have to be joking," he laughs. "We were told, 'get in there. Get it shot!'"
You can see the interview with Andy Whyment and Katie McGlynn below. And beneath that, there's more from the pair plus chat from such Corrie stars as Antony Cotton and Kym Marsh, who answer all our burning questions about Corrie's crash episodes.