Robert then explains that someone else must be waging war against them, so perhaps they should pretend to split in order to keep Michelle safe.

And Robert has good reason to be suspicious, for at that very moment, Will - who we all know to be the real malevolent force - has let himself into Robert's flat in order to flick through some photos of Michelle!

Later on, Michelle announces that she and Robert are no longer an item, news that leaves Will barely containing his glee.

But has Michelle done enough to flush out her stalker? And is Will now to set to show his true colours?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

