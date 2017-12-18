Scenes to be shown in January 2018 see Luke start to doubt comments made by Andy's friend Matt, who told the Weatherfield mechanic that his mate was backpacking in Belize.

After Matt finally admits that the tale was fabricated by Phelan, Luke heads off to confront the twisted builder at a new development site where he's working.

When Phelan fails to answer the questions put to him, Luke resolves to report Andy as missing to the police and tell them all he knows.

But as Luke goes to leave, Phelan smacks him over the head with a rock! As the two men fight, Luke ends up punching Phelan and knocking him unconscious.

However, as Luke staggers to his car and sets off, Phelan comes to and ends up giving chase in his van. So will Luke be able to get to the police? Or will Pat catch up and silence his enemy?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Coronation Street below.

