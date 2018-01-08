Immediately assuming that the Parker brothers are responsible, Alya tells investigating officers that she believes it was a racially motivated attack - unaware that Luke's killer is actually on their doorstep.

As Corrie fans witnessed last Friday, Luke was shot by the villainous Phelan, who then set the mechanic's car ablaze.

But it looks as though attention will shift away from the evildoer when the Nazirs - led by an angry Zeedan - address the press gathered on their doorstep and decide to hold a vigil for Luke, which is watched by none other than Phelan himself.

But could help come in the form of Seb, who remembers the gun that Phelan showed him. After realising that Luke's body was found at the Mill, he starts to wonder whether Phelan knows more than he's letting on...

