As fans of the ITV soap have already seen, Phelan is on a mission to rid himself of nemesis Anna and is attempting to frame her for a crime she didn't commit.

But will Seb be able to process what Phelan is saying? And way action will he end up taking?

You can watch the scene from Monday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street

More like this

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.