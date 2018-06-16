What viewers will see is Kayla going on a date with Craig in order to drive a wedge between him and Bethany, all of which suggests that she has malicious intent. Speaking about the upcoming drama, actress Mollie Winnard said recently:

"Kayla plans to get closer to Craig and Bethnay and learn more about the relationship because she knows there is more to it than meets the eye. The only way she can do that is to be closer to Craig. By driving a wedge between him and Bethany, Kayla can get the information she needs from Craig…"

Corrie fans will have to stay tuned to discover where Kayla's plotting will eventually lead...

