Johnny Connor has been left in a state of shock on tonight's Coronation Street after receiving a blackmail demand for £50,000. In the closing seconds of Monday's double bill, Johnny was seen getting an anonymous text which said that if he didn't pay up, wife Jenny would get to know all about his dalliance with Liz McDonald. As viewers are aware, the attempt to extort money from the Rovers landlord has come from a cash-hungry Jim, but Johnny currently has no idea who is trying to get their hands on his money.

In the run-up to the text pinging onto Johnny's screen, Jim was seen telling partner-in-crime Hannah that he'd found a fresh way of getting hold of some funds after she'd revealed that Liz could only raise £10,000 rather than the £25,000 that had first been mooted. With son Steve having let slip that Liz and Johnny recently had a one-night stand, Jim decided to seize the opportunity and put the frighteners on the cheating publican.