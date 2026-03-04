Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) is causing quite a stir in Coronation Street - and yet her family are largely oblivious to her actions.

The newcomer has shown somewhat kleptomaniac tendencies, taking a number of bizarre items - including a picture of Bernie Winter-Alahan (Jane Hazlegrove) and a book belonging to Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) - and is now trying to sink her claws into brother-in-law David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd).

He's blissfully unaware of her efforts to get closer to him, though did note to his brother Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) that there was something not quite right about her.

In today's episode, the Platts headed to Weatherfield General ahead of a major operation for the youngest member of the family, Harper.

David and Shona Platt (Jack P. Shepherd and Julia Goulding) were worried about baby Harper's operation. ITV

The baby was born with a mass on her neck, and needs to undergo surgery to remove it. David and wife Shona (Julia Goulding) were concerned about their daughter having such a major procedure and watched through the window as the staff prepared to take her to theatre.

To their surprise, the whole clan turned up at the hospital, armed with sandwiches and crossword puzzles. They'd been encouraged to head along and support David and Shona by Jodie, though their presence wasn't exactly welcomed.

David lashed out towards the group, saying that they were getting under his feet on an already stressful day, and wanted them to leave. Jodie decided to stick around, and later cornered him in the corridor.

She offered a hug - something which he clearly felt uncomfortable to receive - before heading off. Before she could leave, another mum in the ward asked whether she was Harper's parent, and Jodie was more than happy to let her believe this was the case.

Jodie Ramsey (Olivia Frances Brown) allowed another parent believe that she was Harper's mum. ITV

Relishing in the attention, she even claimed that David was her husband.

Later, after celebrating the fact that Harper's operation went well, David and Shona watched over their little one. They were unaware of the fact Jodie was watching on through the window, eyeing up David in the process.

To what lengths will she go to to get her man?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

