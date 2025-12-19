Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has been tipped to have signed a new contract for another year.

Fans had been fearing that Shepherd's David Platt would meet his end in the upcoming car crash scenes set to air as part of the Corrie and Emmerdale mash-up episode in January, but The Sun is now reporting that the actor will play the character for a 26th year.

RadioTimes.com understands the report of the contract renewal to be true.

Shepherd first appeared on the cobbles as David back in 2000, taking over from Thomas Ormson in the role.

The character been involved in some big storylines over the years, from pushing his mother down the stairs and stashing drugs in the head of his niece Bethany’s doll during his days as a rebellious teenager, to being involved in the show’s first male rape storyline in 2018, and helping his wife Shona deal with brain damage after she was shot on Christmas Day in 2019.

And he's got another major one coming up, as he's set to get caught up in the catastrophic car crash as part of the Corriedale crossover in January, alongside Tracy Barlow, Liam Cavanagh, Aaron Dingle and Lisa Swain.

Jack P Shepherd as David Platt in Coronation Street. ITV

Other character confirmed to be featuring include Kit Green, James Bailey, Asha Alahan, Carla Connor and Shona Platt, as well as Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle, Sarah Sugden, Charity Dingle, Jacob Gallagher, Robert Sugden and Joe Tate.

Details about the incident remain scarce, but we do know that multiple lives will be left hanging in the balance following a multi-vehicle pile-up on a country road near Hotten.

