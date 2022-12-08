The character has been frequenting the Street to spread his offensive beliefs onto the locals, with councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) determined to put a stop to it.

Racist gang leader Griff (Michael Condron) made another vile move in tonight's Coronation Street (8th December), as he spewed hateful words in a video falsely accusing Muslims of an attack.

The pair have had several run-ins with Griff, while he has managed to groom teen Max Turner (Paddy Bever) into joining his cause. Tonight, Griff was seen in his builder's uniform - but that didn't stop him from continuing to say whatever he liked.

He tried to call out Maria over her recently publicised request to rename the Christmas Market as the Winter Market. Despite the fact that Maria had only mentioned this in a meeting because the markets would be running in January, the media had got hold of the story and accused her of trying to cancel the festive season.

Spider (Martin Hancock) is working undercover to stop Griff (Michael Condron) in Coronation Street. ITV

Griff ran with that flawed logic and targeted Maria, and Alya became more determined than ever to make a stand. New boss and friend Dee Dee Bailey (Channique Sterling-Brown) also witnessed Griff's words, and she later confided in Alya that she had worked with a colleague who was both seedy and racist.

Dee Dee had reported him and got him fired, and she encouraged Alya to contact Griff's boss Arnie, whose number she acquired due to the fact that Arnie was already known in the area. Alya then called him and told him about Griff's behaviour, as well as his racist social media posts.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Griff was then promptly reprimanded by Arnie over the phone, and he headed to the law office to confront Alya.

As Griff issued a dark threat, Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) walked in to offer him backup - but viewers know that Spider is actually an undercover police officer who hopes to bring Griff down. Later, Griff accosted Alya again and insulted her late father Kal, and Alya saw red, elbowing Griff in the face.

When she walked away, a bleeding Griff made his injury look worse than it was, and filmed himself describing a fake attack in which he claimed to be assaulted by four Muslim men who he insisted shouldn't be on British Streets.

What will evil Griff do next?

**If you are concerned that someone you know might be being radicalised, you are not alone. There is advice and support available via www.actearly.uk. If you’ve seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, trust your instincts and report it. Your actions could save lives. Report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.**

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.