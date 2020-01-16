Furthermore, it shows no sign of slowing down after Wednesday night’s episode showed Geoff taking her bank cards in a bid to keep Yasmeen indoors.

However, it seems there could be light at the end of the tunnel soon for Geoff and Yasmeen, according to Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod, who gave RadioTimes.com an exclusive insight into where the storyline is going...

MacLeod explained how Geoff’s pattern of behaviour is often one that doesn’t often stop until it’s “too late”, adding that the victim is normally completely “imprisoned”.

“The imprisonment is sometimes more literal, with the abuser controlling their partner’s access to money, when they leave the house and who they see – even what and when they eat. We will be exploring all these aspects of this complex and important social issue in coming episodes, as Geoff’s strangle-hold on Yasmeen tightens,” MacLeod revealed.

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod

Addressing the potential end of the story, the showrunner hinted: “Controlling behaviour is a spectrum and I really hope that, at the less insidious end, the storyline will have a positive effect on viewers’ attitudes to their loved-ones. And at the more serious end, where Geoff is headed, I hope it will give people at home who are in abusive relationships the courage and insight to get out before it’s too late.

“On the evidence of the letters I have already been receiving, I truly believe this will be the case."

Will Yasmeen find help from Cathy before it’s too late? Or are there more twists coming in the tale?

