She doesn't have anything keeping her tied to the cobbles either, with her love life struggling to take off.

We know actress Lucy will be parting ways with the ITV soap soon, but the details of her exit have been kept a closely-guarded secret.

Bethany Platt gets some bad news from Ray on Coronation Street (©ITV)

However, a conversation in the coming weeks with love interest Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) leaves beloved Bethany with a huge decision to make.

At the Bistro, Bethany misses out on the manager's promotion, which goes to Alya Nazir, and feels as flat as a pancake when she's given Head Waitress as a consolation.

She later finds out that her boss Ray is a bit of a creep and wonders whether the restaurant is the right place for her anyway.

Bethany decides to confide in Daniel, who shockingly suggests that packing her bags and heading to a bigger city could be the best move for her.

We're all well aware she has had itchy feet for some time, but could Daniel be the one to make her see sense?

Lucy has previously hinted that a happy exit with a fruitful future is just how she wants to see her character leave – so, not in a coffin a la Robert Preston.

She told RadioTimes.com at the 2019 British Soap Awards: "She'd leave in a really nice way. She'd go to Italy, smiling and happy. With no bad things happening!"

We know Bethany is scheduled to leave this year, but will she heading towards a lush life in Italy so soon in to 2020?

