The plotline twist had already been revealed in tabloid reports, although many Coronation Street fans would still have been unaware of Gary's miraculous resurrection, seeing as the ITV soap deliberately had not publicised his return.

An overjoyed Sarah was later seen suggesting that she and Gary get engaged. But a cliffhanger scene then saw David learn of the news. And he, of course, is aware that Phelan's daughter Nicola is expecting Gary's baby following a recent one-night stand.

Find out at 8.30pm whether David decides to reveal the truth about Gary's infidelity...

