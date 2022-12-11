These two have been in a will-they-won't-they relationship for years, getting really close to walk down the aisle on several occasions. It seems like this time it is truly happening, with Fiz actress Jennie McAlpine discussing a potential Easter egg for fans.

The Corrie star has shared her hopes to find Fiz's ring from her previous engagement to Tyrone (Alan Halsall).

"In the precinct did you see there's a pawnshop? Do you remember about five years ago Tyrone and Fiz got engaged and they had to pawn Fiz's engagement ring? So I'm wondering if it's in there somewhere," she explained.

"I didn't actually get an engagement ring this time but I think apart from that a fresh start is hopeful."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jennie McAlpine and Alan Halsall as Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street. ITV

Despite having been on-off together for decades — their first kiss dates back to 21 years ago — there has never been a wedding between Fiz and Tyrone. Yet.

"I mean, we live in Weatherfield. Possibly we’ve got close and every time we get close to some stability in life it goes wrong with our family," McAlpine said.

As for shooting the actual scenes, the actress burst the bubble of those who may think filming a wedding may be as magical as the real thing.

"It was freezing on the day we filmed it and you can't get a thermal vest under the wedding dress. And they take forever, soap weddings. I'm so ungrateful! I'm very grateful for the storyline. But is it fun? Is it 'eckers."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.