Abusive partner Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) has finally been caught out in Coronation Street after he was heard by George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) shouting abuse at his now husband Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce).

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Wednesday's episode saw the pair get married in a surprise wedding after a blindfolded Todd was led to the registry office by Theo. They were announced a wedded couple following Todd reciting his vows in an almost trance-like state.

Now, Theo's true self has been seen by George after he went to their flat to find answers about the shock ceremony. Theo returns home and assumes Todd is in the bathroom so begins to hurl abuse at him, remarking on his appearance.

However, unbeknown to Theo, it is not Todd he is shouting at, but actually George.

Theo and Todd at the surprise wedding. ITV

George emerges from the bathroom to a visibly shaken Theo as Todd returns home, having popped out to the shops.

"It's funny, isn't it?" George comments. "You can go to bed with Dr Jekyll, but wake up with Mr Hyde."

George then later recalls what happened at the flat to Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), saying: "That wasn't a wedding. That was a kidnapping.

"Who did Todd have for his big day? Gary and Maria. He would have wanted us there, me and you," commenting on their lack of invite to the ceremony.

Naturally concerned, Summer questions George on whether he thinks Theo would ever be capable of being violent towards Todd.

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"I'm afraid I do. If he hasn't already," George responds.

"Cast your mind back, the last five, six months. Todd's been all over the shop. We're the only family he's got. We need to get him away from that monster."

George and Summer then conspire on how they can help Todd and George sends him a supportive message offering him a place to stay.

Unfortunately, Todd sees the text but decides to ignore it and carry on as normal, demonstrating how indoctrinated by Theo he has become.

But hopefully will George and Summer now aware of Theo's true personality, the abuse will be unable to carry on much longer.

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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