Now the upcoming drama will see a weak and ill Andy beg Phelan to take him to a doctor, only to be told by his kidnapper that his grave has already been dug.

But with suspicions mounting in the minds of the two women in Phelan's life, it looks like the pressure will be building for the Weatherfield villain as the week goes on.

Daughter Nicola will be seen spotting some photos of Andy at the builders' yard, forcing her dad to come up with a hasty cover story.

More like this

But worse is to come when Eileen calls round at the house where Andy is currently located asking for an explanation as to why Phelan went to the medical centre asking for antibiotics. Is the truth about to come out at last?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.