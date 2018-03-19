Poor David is left completely shocked when Josh acts as though nothing has happened and starts to chat to Gail about her son's training regime.

Rushing outside, David ends up vomiting in the garden, totally traumatised by what has happened to him.

Says Jack P Shepherd: "David doesn’t want anyone to know what happened. He’s ashamed and just wants to try and pretend it didn’t happen. He feels there is no way he can tell Shona or his mum or sister what has happened because he’s disgusted and embarrassed. And this is the point of the storyline, he should tell someone and not keep it all bottled up inside him."

On the topic of what happens next, he added: "This is potentially one of the darkest places David has been in – he was obviously massively affected by Kylie’s death, but everyone knew about that and were looking out for him and even though he didn’t really want to talk about it in depth it wasn’t a secret.

"This time it’s just all in his head – he has no outlet, he doesn’t speak to anyone and the only other person who knows is his attacker and he’s enjoying winding David up and having power over him.

"David is tormented and the viewer needs to see that, so for David to break down it needs to feel real and not forced. It’s very emotional and after one scene I couldn’t stop crying."

