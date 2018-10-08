Recent press reports have revealed that not only is Nick wanting to make things up with his nearest and dearest, he's also fleeing a failed marriage, having got wed during his time away from Weatherfield. Said a show insider to Inside Soap:

"It looks as if Nick's new marriage hasn't worked out - in fact, it seems so bad he's run away from his wife! She's not happy about being abandoned, and he's in for a shock after she tracks him down. But the question is: how far has he got his feet under Leanne's table?

"And how will Leanne react when Nick reveals he's gone and got hitched again? With two scorned exes on the Street, life could soon get very difficult for Nick..."

