As Corrie fans know, Martin is set to make a return to Corrie in the weeks ahead, with Sean Wilson reprising the role for the first time since 2005.

Martin’s comeback is linked to a controversial upcoming storyline in which David is the victim of sexual assault, the first time Coronation Street has tackled the topic of male rape.

You can watch the scene from Friday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street.

More like this

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.