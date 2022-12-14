Sinead and Daniel were happily married with their baby son Bertie when she was told her cervical cancer was terminal, and she sadly passed away in October 2019 .

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) was devastated in tonight's Coronation Street (14th December), as his girlfriend Daisy Midgeley's (Charlotte Jordan) cancer scare brought back painful memories of his late wife Sinead's (Katie McGlynn) illness.

Three years on, Daniel has found love again with Daisy, who has committed to the family and developed a sweet bond with young Bertie. But with Daniel having quit teaching, Daisy was feeling rather fed up when the out-of-work Daniel left her to look after his son while he crashed out after spending the night writing an article.

But later, Daisy's annoyance over Daniel took a backseat when she felt a lump in her breast while working at the Rovers. In private, she checked herself properly and confided in stepmum Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews).

Explaining that she already had a doctor's appointment booked for a separate matter, Daisy intended to raise the issue with Dr Gaddas the next day.

When Daniel arrived, he thanked her for taking care of Bertie, but as he talked about his article and broached the subject of his successful ex, Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon), Daisy snapped when he asked if that was why she seemed upset.

"No, Daniel, I'm upset because I found a lump in my breast," she retorted. Daniel was stunned, but he asked if she was OK and offered to accompany her to see the doctor. Daisy asked him not to tell anyone else, and Daniel promised he wouldn't.

But at home, Daniel struggled to take in the news. When his brother Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) found him looking so upset, he immediately checked in with him. Daniel revealed Daisy's medical worries, and Peter tried to assure him that they had no reason to jump to conclusions yet.

Still, Daniel was plagued with distressing memories of his beloved Sinead; and as he acknowledged that he needed to be supportive rather than falling apart, Daniel accidentally referred to Daisy by Sinead's name. This only made him feel worse, and he broke down in tears.

Can Daniel be the rock that Daisy needs and overcome the heartbreak in his past?

For help and support with the issues raised above, you can visit Breast Cancer Now and Mind.

