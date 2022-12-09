Daniel is due to propose to Daisy in the coming weeks but while love might genuinely be in the air, there's no escaping his roots (this is coming at the same time Ken Barlow finds himself in the middle of a love triangle, after all!).

While his surname might be Osbourne, Daniel (played by Rob Mallard) is a Barlow through and through - and that might come to bite Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) in the coming weeks and months on Coronation Street .

But will Daniel actually follow in his dad's footsteps?

"He's a one person person. He's not one of these people that goes, 'Oh, this will do for now'," Mallard told press including RadioTimes.com.

"He very much thinks about what they're going to look like when they're old... He's not a Barlow by name, he's an Osbourne by name, but by nature, he's definitely a Barlow.

"I imagine if he met a woman who was really close to him in terms of interests and if things weren't going too well with him and Daisy, who knows?"

Daniel most definitely shares other traits with the Barlows, like his dependency on alcohol among other things.

Mallard continued: "Chris Gascoyne [who plays Peter Barlow] was telling me that someone said to him that getting Barlow-ed means going out and getting absolutely smashed.

"That's the way they tend to handle things - they're a very emotional bunch, aren't they?"

As for whether Daniel will actually cheat, viewers will have to keep watching - but there's one thing for certain: Daniel and Daisy do make a good couple.

Jordan added: "I think they work really well together. They're so different, but then they also do have, deep down, very similar things that connect them, like they've both experienced grief, and they've both got abandonment issues (parent wise).

"They've got meaningful things that will keep them together that they can understand about each other."

