Damon recently arrived on the cobbles and aimed to get his son onside by getting him work at the Bistro, where he now has owner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) under his control due to the dodgy money Damon's brother Harvey Gaskell (Will Mellor) put into the restaurant.

Jacob Hay (Jack James Ryan) found himself on the receiving end of vicious threats from drug dealing dad Damon (Ciarán Griffiths) in tonight's Coronation Street (11th January 2023).

But it wasn't long before Jacob realised that Damon was up to no good, as he revealed a new olive oil supplier would be smuggling drugs into the Bistro. During a dummy run, Jacob discovered a packet of sweets where he expected a stash of cocaine to be.

Damon warned his son that next time, it would be for real - but Jacob was terrified over jeopardising his new start on the cobbles. Tonight on the ITV soap, Damon instructed Jacob that the Bistro would be taking a delivery for vinegar, which Jacob would need to be primed for.

The jittery young man was later even more horrified when the restaurant welcomed a group of police officers for a retirement party. The retiree was joined by a service dog who was also retiring, and local copper Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) was also in attendance.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jacob managed to create a diversion when the delivery arrived, and he rushed to the kitchen and grabbed the hidden drugs, putting them in his bag. But the service dog sniffed out trouble, and Jacob rushed home as Craig and the dog handler investigated what could have made the dog suspicious.

More like this

Jacob claimed he was sick and locked himself in the flat's bathroom, while his drugs history led the police to knock on the door.

Jacob panicked, flushing the packet of drugs down the toilet before joining baffled flatmate Aaron Sandford (James Craven), Craig, the dog and its handler. The dog found no evidence, but as they were leaving, Jacob's girlfriend Amy (Elle Mulvaney) walked in and demanded to know what was going on.

Jacob insisted he was innocent, and Amy conceded. But as Jacob met with Damon in a ginnel, he was forced to admit he'd had no choice but to dispose of the drugs. Damon was furious and prepared to give Jacob a beating, but as Jacob reacted to his dangerous situation, Damon pointed out that the only way out of this was to run.

Will Jacob stay and face the consequences, or flee Weatherfield?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.