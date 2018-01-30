Carla's sabotage

The formidable Carla is currently at a loose end, so she could indulge in some industrial espionage. Failing that, she launches a hostile takeover of Whitbread and buys up the entire brand. She is, after all, a one-woman Dragons' Den.

Anna Windass turns vigilante

Ever loyal to her old boss, Anna breaks out of prison and - having been hardened by life inside - wrecks Costa with a crowbar and a cafe spatula fashioned into a dangerous weapon.

The Roy’s Rolls Roy-alty card

A Costa Coffee Club card rewards loyal customers, so how about the Roy’s Rolls Roy-alty card where you earn points every time you have a bacon buttie? Small business were built on loyalty after all. Perhaps you get the fifth fry-up free?

More like this

Cropperccinos!

Royston needs to get with the jazzy branding if he wants to compete with the big corporations, so Roy’s Rolls could become the home of the famous ‘Cropperccino’ – a proper cup of coffee from the cobbles' café king. We’re also seeing branded bags for life and flasks. And possibly cardigans.

Social media blitz

Instagram sensation and model Rosie Webster is a lifelong customer, so get her on social media as brand ambassador pronto. She’d bring in the hip young crowd with her followers flooding the café as Rosie serves up macchiatos on roller skates.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.