Coronation Street Christmas 2017: Billy survives clifftop fall - here's what happens next!
He's not out of danger yet...
Coronation Street vicar Billy Mayhew has miraculously survived a fall over a cliff edge in the Christmas Day episode of the ITV soap following a confrontation with Peter Barlow.
Fans saw Peter kidnap Billy, stash him in the boot of his car and drive him to a high precipice. Intending to give Billy a scare as punishment for the part he played in Susan Barlow's death, Peter instead found his plan going horrifically awry.
Scenes just broadcast saw Peter drag Billy out of his car and leave him on the ground, only for the weak and disoriented clergyman to fall off the edge of a cliff. Thinking he'd killed his captive, Peter sped back to the Street and confessed all to concerned dad Ken.
The Barlow family patriarch then took matters into his own hands and went to the scene of the showdown, only to find that Billy was alive and being airlifted to hospital.
Ken then told his nearest and dearest that they should present a united front for once in their lives and pretend not to know anything about Billy's 'accident'.
More like this
However, tomorrow's hour-long Boxing Day episode of Coronation Street sees a suspicious Eileen quiz Billy about his fall, convinced there's more to it and that the Barlows must know something.
But events take a new disturbing twist when Billy suddenly arrests and is rushed into surgery - will he survive?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of Christmas and New Year on Coronation Street below
And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.