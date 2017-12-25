Scenes just broadcast saw Peter drag Billy out of his car and leave him on the ground, only for the weak and disoriented clergyman to fall off the edge of a cliff. Thinking he'd killed his captive, Peter sped back to the Street and confessed all to concerned dad Ken.

The Barlow family patriarch then took matters into his own hands and went to the scene of the showdown, only to find that Billy was alive and being airlifted to hospital.

Ken then told his nearest and dearest that they should present a united front for once in their lives and pretend not to know anything about Billy's 'accident'.

More like this

However, tomorrow's hour-long Boxing Day episode of Coronation Street sees a suspicious Eileen quiz Billy about his fall, convinced there's more to it and that the Barlows must know something.

But events take a new disturbing twist when Billy suddenly arrests and is rushed into surgery - will he survive?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of Christmas and New Year on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.