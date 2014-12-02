Coronation Street Christmas 2014 TV schedule revealed
Plan your trips to Weatherfield this festive season
ITV has confirmed its Christmas TV schedules, with viewers now able to plan their festive visits to Coronation Street.
Paula Lane has already revealed that the Platt family will be centre stage on Christmas Day as Kylie's world implodes. Says the actress: "There's never a dull Christmas in the Platts. Kyle's had one bad Christmas after another, so I think she should resign herself to the fact that she's not destined to have a happy time during the festive season. Let's just say that Callum will be ruffling a few turkey feathers!"
Simon Gregson has also been talking about how Steve's current mental health problems will affect his festivities: "Christmas Day is good but the rest of it is not too clever. He drags himself up for his daughter Amy, but goes a bit overboard. He invites everybody the world and his dog and tried to make it the best Christmas ever. But, in true Steve style, it doesn’t go quite to plan…" says the actor.
CORONATION STREET CHRISTMAS SCHEDULE
Monday 22 December - 7.30, 8.30pm, ITV
Christmas Eve - 7.30pm, ITV
Christmas Day - 8.00pm, ITVm (hour-long episode)
Boxing Day - 7.00pm, ITV (hour-long episode)
Monday 29 December - 7.30, 8.30pm, ITV
New Year's Eve - 7.30pm, ITV (followed by documentary Rita & Me at 8.00pm)
Friday 2 January - 7.30, 8.30pm, ITV
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below: