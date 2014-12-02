ITV has confirmed its Christmas TV schedules, with viewers now able to plan their festive visits to Coronation Street.

Paula Lane has already revealed that the Platt family will be centre stage on Christmas Day as Kylie's world implodes. Says the actress: "There's never a dull Christmas in the Platts. Kyle's had one bad Christmas after another, so I think she should resign herself to the fact that she's not destined to have a happy time during the festive season. Let's just say that Callum will be ruffling a few turkey feathers!"