The pair have been at war over the affections of Sinead, with Chesney even conspiring to get Daniel the sack from the Bistro after faking a bout of food poisoning.

But now, a desperate Ches has gone to extreme lengths to get one over on Daniel - with Sinead set to be left stunned in Friday's 8.30pm episode when she finds her fella with blood oozing out of his face.

With Chesney refusing to let her call the police, Sinead feels she has no choice but to tell Ken and Tracy about the 'attack'. So will Daniel end up facing the wrath of the Barlows despite being entirely innocent of the crime?

