The showdown marks not only a dramatic high point in Eva's long-running revenge plot, but also the start of Corrie's much-publicised six episode a week scheduling pattern. From now on, the soap will air an extra instalment each Wednesday at 8.30pm.

Speaking about the fisticuffs, actress Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria, told RadioTimes.com: "Eva obviously isn't very happy with Maria after the vows go wrong. And outside, she sees her by a fountain and proceeds to throw her in it.

"We have this epic fight where Eva's in this huge wedding dress and Maria's in shorts and T-shirt and not much else. We're both dunking each other in the water - hair extensions are flying everywhere."

Catherine Tyldesley said of the filming: “We were in there for two-and-a-half hours but the water was heated so, in between takes, it was like a jacuzzi. It took a long time though – Samia and I were pretty knackered after that fight!”

And as it turns out, the fountain fracas is just the start of the drama for Eva – although show bosses are currently keeping the twist under wraps, this evening's cliffhanger sees her dicing with danger:

“I’m very high up at one point. I’m terrified of heights so that was a real challenge for me, especially when a wasp came” added Tyldesley. “Everyone else thought it was hilarious but I had a breakdown. They’re the most challenging scenes I have ever shot – it’s very action packed.”

