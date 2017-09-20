Coronation Street chaos! Eva and Maria fight it out in a fountain
The Dynasty-style showdown will be screened tonight
Eva's wedding day will get very messy on tonight's Coronation Street when she ends up scrapping in a fountain with love rival Maria.
The furious bride will be seen pushing Maria into the water before battling it out with her Dynasty style as the gathered guests look on in horror.
The showdown marks not only a dramatic high point in Eva's long-running revenge plot, but also the start of Corrie's much-publicised six episode a week scheduling pattern. From now on, the soap will air an extra instalment each Wednesday at 8.30pm.
Speaking about the fisticuffs, actress Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria, told RadioTimes.com: "Eva obviously isn't very happy with Maria after the vows go wrong. And outside, she sees her by a fountain and proceeds to throw her in it.
"We have this epic fight where Eva's in this huge wedding dress and Maria's in shorts and T-shirt and not much else. We're both dunking each other in the water - hair extensions are flying everywhere."
Catherine Tyldesley said of the filming: “We were in there for two-and-a-half hours but the water was heated so, in between takes, it was like a jacuzzi. It took a long time though – Samia and I were pretty knackered after that fight!”
And as it turns out, the fountain fracas is just the start of the drama for Eva – although show bosses are currently keeping the twist under wraps, this evening's cliffhanger sees her dicing with danger:
“I’m very high up at one point. I’m terrified of heights so that was a real challenge for me, especially when a wasp came” added Tyldesley. “Everyone else thought it was hilarious but I had a breakdown. They’re the most challenging scenes I have ever shot – it’s very action packed.”
