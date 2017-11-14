Steve (Simon Gregson) was, of course, once briefly married to Tracy (Kate Ford) and they also have a daughter in Amy Barlow. But it's the rebellious teen who could well put the kibosh on her mum and dad's reunion.

"Amy's worried that it will end in tears," added Oates. "She knows that both her parents are walking car crashes, but everything is all right at the moment and they kind of get on. So she's afraid of them getting together and then it all imploding. She's really not very happy!"

Coronation Street is not yet revealing whether Steve and Tracy will be able to make a proper go of it, with Oates having stated: "Whether it will be long-long term, you'll have to wait and see."

More like this

Along with Steve and Tracy's romance, Corrie will also reintroduce Carla Connor during the festive season, with actress Alison King having recently resumed filming on the ITV soap.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.