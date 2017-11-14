With Anna also in trouble with the police following Seb's fall from a ladder, she wants to know why Phelan framed her for the teenager's accident.

Smelling a rat, Phelan looks Anna in the eye and tells her that they both know she caused Seb's injuries.

As Phelan heads off, Corrie fans will see Anna switching off the record setting on her phone, gutted that her plan to entrap Pat has gone awry.

So, has Anna blown her last chance to get Phelan to admit his evil deeds?

