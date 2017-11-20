Radio Times revealed back in August that actress Alison King would be making her Corrie comeback for the festive season. The character of Carla hasn’t been seen on screen since May 2016 when her wedding to Nick Tilsley was ruined and she left town seemingly for good.

Speaking about how the managed to convince King to reprise the role, Oates added to the Star: “We know each other off screen and get on really well - it’s just an element of timing. Whenever I saw her I’d be like, ‘Any chance? Have another glass of wine, any chance now?’

“It was just good timing. I’d sign her up forever. Hopefully she’s happy. And it’s my job to make sure she doesn’t feel exhausted like she did last time, because you want longevity from characters."

