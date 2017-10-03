Now, a shock new storyline looks set to see Billy reveal that he feels responsible of her untimely demise.

A show source commented to the Sun: “For 16 years, Billy's been wracked by guilt knowing that he killed Susan, and finally things come to a head as he reveals to Todd he caused the accident when she died.

“It’s heartbreaking for him, and he tells how he now has to suffer the agony of living alongside the family he caused so much pain to all those years ago. It's going to be a huge story this Christmas."

Coronation Street does not comment on plotline leaks, although viewers will no doubt now be wondering whether word will reach the ears of Adam, who is currently working as a solicitor alongside Todd.

The Corrie storyline also has echoes of a current drama on C4's Hollyoaks that has seen Milo Entwistle revealed to be responsible for the deaths of Gordon and Helen Cunningham in a car crash 13 years ago.

