Will Asha put herself in danger in Coronation Street as she works to bring down Corey?

It has been a dramatic time for the residents of Coronation Street as two of the Cobble’s favourites were the victims of a serious assault that left Seb Franklin dead.

The gang that was behind the savage, unprovoked, attack features several faces that we already know – including Corey Brent (Paul Opacic) and Kelly Neelan (Millie Gibson) and they have all joined together to make sure that their involvement does not come to light.

But Corey has been a prime suspect since it happened and while he has protested his innocence and attempted to win Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) over, it would appear that Asha is on to his lies – even if she is not ready for him to know it yet…

Asha is all set to play the long game with Corey and while she has been defending him, she soon reveals the truth about what she is doing to a concerned Aadi (Adam Hussain) who quizzes her on how she can take his side.

She tells Aadi the truth that she hates Corey and she knows full well that he was heavily involved in the attack. Her plan is to stay with him and hope that he eventually lets slip the key details that the police need to hear – a risky move considering what he is clearly capable of.

Will Asha’s plan work, or is she just putting herself in serious danger by trying to get justice for her friends?

Corey is not the only person who is causing trouble around the Alahan family next week as Sharon Bentley (Tracie Bennett) continues her search for the in hiding Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Simon Barlow (Alex Bain).

She uses Dev (Jimmi Harkishin) as her way into the household and makes out that she is interested in him. But what she is really interested in is Aadi’s laptop and when she gets a moment alone in the house, she uses his games console to send a message to Simon.

Covering her tracks, she then convinces Dev to ban him from playing on it so that her secret message does not get discovered. Will Dev realise what she is up to, and will Simon take the bait?

