Thursday's cliffhanger then saw the police arrest Gary on suspicion of murder, while Phelan received a text from one of the workers at the site who told him that the Mill had been shut down as investigating officers now considered it to be a murder scene.

Pat is, of course, currently away on the coast with Eileen, but Corrie fans can expect the supposed holiday to come to a dramatic end after Mrs Phelan learns the grisly truth about her husband's actions.

Friday's double bill finds Adam turning up at the police station to represent Gary, only for the two of them to be left stunned when they're told the facts surrounding the discovery of the bodies.

More like this

Adam then informs Tim, who leaves a panicky voicemail for Eileen, telling her to get away from Phelan as soon as she can. The trouble is that when she eventually listens to the message, Phelan grabs it from her just in time to hear Tim's warning.

A terrified Eileen starts to shout out where she is just as Pat throws the mobile into the sea. Cue a confrontation that sees Eileen brand Phelan a liar, murderer and a rapist. And as the stand-off turns increasingly fraught, the pair tussle, just as the harbour wall they're standing against gives way.

“Phelan turns on her, it’s back against the wall time and she realises what he is truly capable of. He could kill her. Eileen is in a fight for her life!" actress Sue Cleaver teased recently.

So will this prove to be the end of Eileen, Phelan or both of them?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.