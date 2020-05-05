Whilst Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholemew) was shown last night (4th May) to have survived the wine bottle attack, he remains in a bad way and there is the risk that should he succumb to his injuries, Yasmeen could well be facing a trial for murder.

Grandaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) has made her way back to Weatherfield after going to Zeedan's wedding and soon found out how bad the situation had become. She was all too aware of Geoff's abusive nature and has been working to try and get her Gran away from him- something that Geoff was able to thwart at every turn.

Now that Yasmeen could be facing a lengthy stint behind bars, Alya springs into action and sets about doing all she can to make sure that people know what a horrible person Geoff really is. Her first port of call is Sally Webster (Sally Dynevor) and she lays it all on the line- how long Geoff has been acting this way and just how terrified Yasmeen is of him.

For Sally, hearing this about her father in law is a shock. Will she believe what Alya is saying and if so, how will she broach the subject with her husband, Tim? And will anyone else believe what Alya is saying as she continues to try and turn the tide of opinion on Geoff?

