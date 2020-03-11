Berated by boss Dr Gadass, who had no choice but to suspend her employee for his perceived addiction issues, Ali then impulsively abducted Maria. Bundling his old flame into a car then speeding off as he ranted about Gary's vendetta did Ali no favours as shaken Maria refused to buy it - ordering he let her go and drop his obsession with her other half.

Back on the street, having been filled in by gullible Maria and convincing her it was a pack of lies, smug Gary secretly let Ali know he did actually drug him as he triumphantly warned the doctor to stay away from his girlfriend.

By now well and truly angered, Ali launched a vicious physical attack on Gary, punching him in the face and kicking him to the ground. Arrested and dragged away by the police, Ali now faces a possible custodial sentence while Gary plays the victim and manages to dodge yet another attempt at bringing him down.

Ali's final scenes are due to air on Friday 13th March, but RadioTimes.com can reveal he escapes the big house and his exit does not involve prison food… Instead, he decides he can't stick around in Weatherfield to watch blinkered Maria throw her life away for a minute longer, and tells Ryan he's making a fresh start elsewhere.

There could still be a sting in the tale as Gary sees off his latest opponent. Never mind prison, Ali should be worried about ending up buried in that woodland shallow grave alongside Rick Neelan before the credits roll on Friday's episodes…

