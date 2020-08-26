But Daniel's obsession has continued to grow and when he offers to pay Nicky double her usual rate while she is with someone at The Bistro, a series of events occur that lead to Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) being on the verge of learning who she is and what she does.

After Nicky is arrested for getting into a heated row, Daniel asks Adam if he can help her out and while he soon learns that she has been released without charge, it seems that Adam could be on the verge of learning that she is an escort.

How will Adam react if he learns Nicky's profession, and what will he do if he discovers the sort of things that Daniel has been paying her to do?

As for Daniel, he makes it clear that he only wants friendship with Nicky and invites her over for a drink - insisting that it's just platonic. But with it becoming increasingly clear that Daniel is starting to develop real feelings for her, is he setting himself up for a fall?

Elsewhere on the cobbles, we are about to see the return of Todd Grimshaw - although he will be looking very different from when we last saw him. While Coronation Street has recently begun to tease the mystery of where he has been, including the discovery of a body, expect Gareth Pierce to make his debut in the role in the coming weeks.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.