Todd Grimshaw to return to Coronation Street after 3-year absence as role is recast

Todd Grimshaw is returning Weatherfield after almost three years away, with the character now played by Coronation Street newcomer Gareth Pierce.

Advertisement

Pierce will make his debut in the soap this Autumn, taking over the part previously played by Bruno Langley, who held the role for 16 years until his departure in 2017.

Pierce, best known for his roles as Lenny Mack in Sky 1’s Stella and Gavin Moss in The Archers said he was excited to be joining the soap.

He said, “I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show, and to have been entrusted with taking Todd forward into some really exciting storylines. It’s an honour to be part of the dedicated Coronation Street team in such unprecedented times.”

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Todd was last seen towards the end of 2017 – fleeing Weatherfield with Billy’s goddaughter Summer after her grandmother Geraldine had attempted to gain custody.

His return will be teased next week, (August 19th) when a letter from him arrives in the post asking for money.

The letter is opened by Mary and Sean who break the news to Todd’s former partner Vicar Billy Mayhew before the trio embark on a manhunt to try to track him down.

This will reportedly lead to months of mystery and intrigue as they aim to find him, until he eventually breaks cover and reveals where he’s been hiding and why he needs the cash.

Advertisement

Todd had been written out of the soap in 2017 after previous actor Langley had been convicted of two counts of sexual assault – and the character has been mentioned only on a couple of times on the soap in the time since.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.