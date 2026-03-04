Sally Carman-Duttine Sally Dynevor has revealed she recently signed a new contract to continue playing Coronation Street favourite Abi Webster on the long-running ITV soap.

Ad

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times at the TV Choice Awards, Carman-Duttine – who has played Abi since 2017 – said she will be walking the famous cobbles for at least another 12 months.

“I just signed for another year, which is great. My goodness, I love it. It’s my favourite job I’ve ever done," she explained.

The actress added that she’d be honoured to follow in the footsteps and have the same screen longevity of Corrie royalty Sally Dynevor, who recently marked the milestone of playing Sally Metcalfe for 40 years.

“If they’ll have me, yeah!” she joked, before opening up about the fan reaction to her character.

Carman-Duttine has played Abi Webster in the soap since 2017. ITV

“The problem with Abi is she gets people on side, then she does something and everyone’s like, ‘Argh!’' But I love playing her and I love the stuff that’s like, “Why are you doing that?!’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’

“She’s eternally flawed, I love it. I love when she just messes up all the time."

During her time on the soap, Carman-Duttine has been front and centre with many key storylines, including her drug addiction, the tragic murder of her son Seb, and her affair with Carl behind Kevin’s back.

Most recently, she was also part of the well-received Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover, Corriedale – something she’d love to see more of in the future.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

“I think it was a real shot in the arm and the response has been fabulous,” she added. “So I think if it’s possible, even on a smaller scale, like a group of people get lost and they end up in The Woolpack...”

Carman-Duttine – who is married to her co-star Joe Duttine, who plays Tim Metcalfe – is also close with many other familiar faces from the cast, including DS Lisa Swain actress Vicky Myers.

“You know when you just meet some people and it’s instant,” she said of Myers. “I feel like I’ve known her my whole life. We’ve got a mutual friend, so there’s three of us.

Carman-Duttine said she hopes to have the same longevity as on-screen sister-in-law Sally Dynevor. ITV

“Her first day was the episode where [Abi] found out that Seb had died in the hospital, and we didn’t actually speak that much because I was sort of in the zone and she was very respectful of that. But we just clicked."

News of Carman-Duttine’s new contract comes after two more of her cast mates, Tony Maudsley and Jodie Prenger, confirmed they have also signed on the dotted line to continue playing George and Glenda Shuttleworth.

The stars will also remain on Coronation Street for at least another year playing the brother-and-sister duo.

Read more:

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.