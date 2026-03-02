Coronation Street stars Tony Maudsley and Jodie Prenger have signed new contracts to continue playing George and Glenda Shuttleworth on the ITV soap.

Both stars will remain on the cobbles for at least another year.

Maudsley, who joined the soap in 2020 as the local undertaker, confirmed that his time on the show had been extended in a post on social media.

Alongside a picture of him raising a glass of fizz, he wrote in a caption on Sunday (1 March): "New contract? Cheers Corrie, don’t mind if I do. (I bit their hand off!) Can’t wait to see what’s around the corner for George (aside from more corpses)."

And the character will have the company of his on-screen sister, with actress Prenger – who has played the flamboyant and sassy barmaid since 2022 – telling The Daily Star: "I've just signed a new contract, so I'm going to be on Corrie for another year. I always get nervous about whether or not they'll want me to stay, so I was thrilled when I got the offer."

She continued: "I knew straightaway I was going to sign. I love being on the show so I'm thrilled to be staying for another year."

George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) and Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) in Coronation Street.

However, it won't be plain-sailing for the duo, with George set to be left reeling in upcoming episodes as he discovers a string of fake one-star reviews posted about the undertakers.

Next week, as George grows convinced that Annie is behind the one-star reviews, Glenda tries to help the situation by leaving fake five-star reviews.

But the drama soon escalates when George is brought in for questioning over Annie’s fraud claims. He calls a crisis meeting with Christina and Glenda, only for a call from his solicitor to derail it.

Will George be able to wriggle his way out of this one?

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

