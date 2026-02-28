James Cartwright has revealed that his character Theo Silverton will lock horns with fellow antagonist Carl Webster in Coronation Street.

Ad

The ITV soap recently confirmed in a flash-forward whodunnit that five Weatherfield residents could meet their fate, including Theo Silverton and Carl Webster, both of whom have a long list of enemies ready to see the back of them.

Theo has been physically, verbally and mentally abusing Todd for months, with his latest act being stripping Todd of any financial assets, and joking about opening up a junior savings account for him to start collating the meagre amounts of 'pocket money' he's been handed.

"Theo’s driven through Coronation Street like a truck with three wheels, and crashed through everybody, hasn’t he?" James said to Inside Soap.

"He’s upset Carl. They’ve got a bit of a funny thing. There’s James, who is physical, he’s got motive. There’s Summer, maybe she doesn’t like what’s going on, and there’s also George."

Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) killed Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank). ITV

"Sarah is Todd’s best friend," he continued. "And there’s Danielle, the ex-wife, maybe she comes back! Or an ex-boyfriend of Theo’s that comes back to see him off. Or maybe it is Todd with a poisoned mushroom risotto!"

Theo has been feuding with Carl for some time now, with his reaching breaking point at the start of the year when Carl overheard Theo voicing his guilt to a dead Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank). Theo then got his hands on images that proved Carl orchestrated the Chariot Square hotel robbery and since then, the pair have issued threats to the other and it seems it'll reach all new heights in the coming weeks.

Cartwright told the publication: "It’s two villains head-to-head competing for the top spot, if you will. "It’s like two silverback gorillas in the jungle. When two silverbacks fight, whoever wins, that silverback then takes all of the other silverback’s family. They take everything that they own.

"I feel it’s a bit like that with Theo and Carl. It’s a 'winner takes all' situation. They’re starting to dislike each other now, but that turns to real hate…"

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Corrie page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.