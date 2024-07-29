The clip sees Gail sharing an interaction with classic characters Ray Langton (Neville Buswell) and Jerry Booth (Graham Haberfield) – with the latter appearing to be slightly wound up by the exchange.

You can watch it below:

It was announced last month that Worth would be departing the soap later this year, bringing to an end her five-decade run.

Little was initially revealed regarding how Gail will leave, but the ITV soap confirmed she would start filming her exit story this month, with "emotional scenes" to be shown at the end of the year.

Speaking of the news, Worth said: "This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

Coronation Street actors Helen Worth and Brian Capron, circa 2003. Nicky Johnston/TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images

"I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

"The past 50 years have flown by and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet."

Gail has been at the heart of some of Coronation Street's biggest storylines over the years, none more so than her relationship with one of soap's most iconic villains, Richard Hillman (Brian Capron).

She has always been a matriarchal rock to Sarah (Tina O'Brien) and David (Jack P Shepherd) throughout their turmoils on the soap.

