The extension to the current Coronation Street set is to feature Costa Coffee and Co-op storefronts. Both facades will be seen on screen from Spring 2018 as part of a new partnership deal with the ITV soap.

“The expansion of the Coronation Street set has given us a great opportunity to feature branded shop facades as more of Weatherfield is opened up to viewers. Incorporating product placement on this scale is something we have wanted to do for some time and we’re delighted with this exciting opportunity," Mark Trinder, Sales Director at ITV said today.