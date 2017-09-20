Alan does, of course, still have links with characters who remain on the cobbles in 2017, notably daughter Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) and former partner Rita (Barbara Knox), both of whom currently have high-profile storylines.

Devotees will also get the chance to reacquaint themselves with the likes of such quintessential Coronation Street characters as Jack Duckworth (William Tarmey), Mike Baldwin (Johnny Briggs) and Deirdre Barlow (Anne Kirkbride).

Ken (William Roache) and Mike (Johnny Briggs) at war in 1986

Classic Coronation Street was once a mainstay of satellite broadcaster Granada Plus before it closed down in 2004, since when the drama's 57-year archive of episodes have been largely absent from the schedules.

More like this

The move by ITV3 comes just as ITV has added an extra sixth weekly episode of Coronation Street, with visits to modern-day Weatherfield now coming in double bills on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.

Classic Coronation Street will be shown Monday to Friday at 2.40 and 3.15pm on ITV3.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.