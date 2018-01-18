Griffin originally played hairdresser Fiona Middleton between 1992 and 1998, with her character memorably having an ill-fated relationship with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson).

Since leaving the soap, the actress has gone on to feature in such dramas as Cutting It, Mount Pleasant and Inspector Morse spin-off Lewis.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in 2014, Griffin revealed that she had a plan for a comeback plotline should Fiona resurface: "My idea for a return storyline – if I were to go back – was that I’d have been pregnant by Steve when I left. And I could then return with the child."

And talking to Lorraine today, Griffin again reiterated the idea that Fiona's reappearance would have to be linked to Steve: "It's got to have Steve McDonald in it," the actress added.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Coronation Street below

