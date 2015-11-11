Filming has taken place this week, with the scenes due to air during Emmerdale’s hour-long Christmas Day episode.

Dawn said today: "There’s only one show I’d come out of retirement for and it’s Emmerdale, particularly as I’ve celebrated my 76th birthday this week [8 November], so I wanted to mark the occasion. I love my character. What a feisty lady she is! Giving them all a run for their money in the B&B on Christmas Day.

"She’s so rude to them. which isn’t like me at all. The cast and production team at Emmerdale have been so lovely and really looked after me and I was particularly pleased to be directed by Tony Prescott. I’ve worked with him over many years at Corrie and he’s a lovely man, really good at what he does and very creative.

"I’ll be looking forward to seeing my scene on Christmas Day and introducing you all to Mrs Winterbottom.”

Liz Dawn shot to fame playing gobby Vera on Coronation Street, a role she took on in 1974. After being diagnosed with the incurable lung disease emphysema, Dawn asked to be written out of the show, with Vera's final scenes coming in January 2008 when the character died in her sleep.

In 2010, Dawn made a one-off comeback playing Vera's spirit, who reappeared just as screen husband Jack (Bill Tarmey) passed away.

Speaking back in 2013 about her health concerns, Dawn told the Mirror:

“If it wasn’t for the doctors, I wouldn’t be here today,” Liz says candidly. "My health is very bad these days. The doctors have told me there is nothing more they can do. There are no new drugs I can take – so I just have to get on with things.

"Now, the main priority in my life is keeping well and keeping healthy."

