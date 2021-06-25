When are the soaps on next week? Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale move schedules again

The new way of watching some of our favourite soaps continues with EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale all debuting their entire weeks worth of episodes on their streaming services, BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub, ahead of their debut on the main channels.

Advertisement

So this means that you can watch them all whenever you like – you can even watch them at the times they would normally be shown if you want to – but of course, it means you can also binge them all and if we’re honest, that is likely what we will do to avoid any spoilers out there.

But you can also still watch them on their main channels if you are not able to stream and for when you will be able to watch them for the week commencing June 28th, we have you covered with the all-important information below.

When is Coronation Street on next week?

We only have two confirmed visits to the Cobbles for next week (both on the same night) and they are both standard 30-minute episodes. There will be more, we just don’t know when yet as we wait for the football schedule to be announced. We’ll let you know when the other episodes will air as soon as we know; they could even end up being shown at the weekend.

Wednesday, 30th June at 7:30pm (30 mins)

Wednesday, 30th June at 8:30pm (30 mins)

When is EastEnders on next week?

Just one night is currently scheduled for next week but it is a double episode. Again, like Corrie, two more episodes will air at some point in the week but we won’t know when until the Euro 2020 fixtures are confirmed.

After this week, EastEnders will air as normal again on BBC One.

Thursday, 1st July at 7:40pm (double episode)

When is Emmerdale on next week?

You will get three ITV1 visits to the Dales next week, with each episode running for 30 minutes. We do get two on one night with a half-hour break in between, though.

Wednesday, 30th June at 7:00pm (30 mins)

Thursday, 1st July at 7:00pm (30 mins)

Thursday, 1st July at 8:00pm (30 mins)

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It is back to normal next week for EastEnders so this is your last chance, for now at least, to have a Monday binge with all the residents of Walford. Coronation Street and Emmerdale are continuing this new way of watching for one more week and we expect them to stick to a similar schedule to what we have seen here.

When Euro 2020 is over, all the soaps will return to their regular schedules – but could we be seeing the soaps move to streaming permanently so people can choose how and when to watch them at their own leisure? We don’t expect it to happen straight away but if they perform well, it could well be something the channels will strongly consider later in the year.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale pages for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.