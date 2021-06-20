When are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale on next week, June 21st?

As of this week, we are now able to binge-watch three of our main soaps in one sitting for the week as EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are now debuting on their respective streaming services, BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub before they are shown on the main channel.

So this means that you can watch them all whenever you like – you can even watch them at the times they would normally be shown if you want to – but of course, it means you can also binge them if you are worried that a big spoiler may be out in the open – one disadvantage of this new way of watching.

The soaps are still being shown on their main channels, but with some changes like double episodes and alterations to the regular time slot. For what those changes are for the week commencing June 21st, here is all the information you need.

When is Coronation Street on next week?

Monday, June 21st at 9pm – 60 mins

Wednesday, June 23rd at 9pm – 60 mins

Friday, 25th June at 7:30pm – 30 mins

When is EastEnders on next week?

Tuesday, 22nd June at 7pm.

Thursday, 24th June at 7:40pm – double episode

Friday, 25th June at 7:45pm

When is Emmerdale on next week?

Monday, June 21st at 8pm – 60 mins

Wednesday, June 23rd at 8pm – 60 mins

Thursday, June 24th at 8pm – 30 mins

Friday, 25th June at 7pm – 30 mins

We will let you know when we hear more about what the schedules look like for the following week when they are released but we imagine they will follow a similar path with double episodes being given to us once again.

As for whether we will see the soaps move to streaming permanently, well the current plan is that they won’t but it will be interesting to see how many people take to watching them solely on iPlayer. If they get more viewers, they could well take a look at whether this becomes the new normal.

