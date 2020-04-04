This is because the broadcaster has decided to rerun one of their biggest shows, Gavin and Stacey, in its entirety.

It will be followed in the schedule by Outnumbered for the foreseeable future.

But what can Casualty fans expect this week?

More like this

It's going to be a worrying time for Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi) when a blast from the not-so-distant- past arrives in ED.

Marty has to treat Danny, who is not only hallucinating after taking drugs, but is HIV+.

However, our favourite nurse had unprotected sex with him the night before - is he in trouble?

Later on Marty breaks down to his friend Jade about the extent of his drug-taking and partying ways, explaining he was feeling so lonely at the time he felt compelled to put himself out there.

Can Jade help Marty work through his issues and turn a corner?

Meanwhile, Ethan sets his eyes on Fenisha and tries to flirt up a storm, but it's to no avail as she admits she's seeing someone else and wants to give it her best shot.

However, there's a shock in store as Ethan later works out who her mystery man is - it's Will!

Elsewhere, Dylan can't ignore his feelings for Faith and when they're put back working together, the chemistry is palpable.

Is there upset on the horizon for Dylan? And with everything Faith and Lev are going through at the moment, is this one hurdle too many to overcome?

Advertisement

Casualty continues Saturday, April 4th, at 7.25pm on BBC One.