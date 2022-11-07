The hit series, now in its 36th year, will return to screens on Saturday 19th November at 9:45pm.

Fans of Casualty will be pleased to hear that new episodes will be on BBC One this month.

Elinor Lawless and William Beck, who play Stevie Nash and Dylan Keogh respectively, hinted the series would be back on air this month when speaking to Digital Spy earlier in the year.

Lawless spilled: "Obviously, we're subject to schedule changes, there's a level of flexibility. But yes, we're back in November."

It's come at a great time for the continuing drama, which has just been nominated for a prestigious Rose d'Or award.

The awards celebrate excellence in entertainment broadcasting across the globe and the nominees are decided by a panel of 100 judges.

Alongside BBC soap EastEnders, Casualty was recognised in the Soap or Telenovela category.

Casualty is currently looking for NHS doctors and nurses born between 1948-1950 to tell their stories from their time working for the NHS.

Those who think they can help should contact mycasualtystory@bbc.co.uk.

